AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $3,474,555.66 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
