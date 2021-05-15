AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $3,474,555.66 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.