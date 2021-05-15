Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $325.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.71. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $175.44 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

