Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. 14,620,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,006,881. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

