AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Maxim Group

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 308,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,260. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. Analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

