Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £19,887.12 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Stuart Last bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £91.76 million and a P/E ratio of -35.87. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 623.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.98.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

