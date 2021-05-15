Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 24,142,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,776,986. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

