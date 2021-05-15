Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 24,142,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,776,986. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.