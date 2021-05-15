Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,004.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $100.46 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

