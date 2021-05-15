Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

