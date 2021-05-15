Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $912,000 Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

