Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $638,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,007,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

