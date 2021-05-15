Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $159,287,000 after acquiring an additional 413,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day moving average of $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

