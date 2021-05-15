Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.