Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 1,480 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $38.31 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

