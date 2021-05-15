Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden Sells 10,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.23 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

