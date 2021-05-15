Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden Sells 10,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.23 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
