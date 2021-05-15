AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,203.90 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,054. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

