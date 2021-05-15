Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

