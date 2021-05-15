Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

ARKK opened at $104.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35.

