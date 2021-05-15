Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 196.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

