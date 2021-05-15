Arthur B. Laffer Acquires 4,892 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,079.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE NXRT opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

