Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,285,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

