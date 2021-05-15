Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,054,030 shares.

The company has a market cap of £53.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.90.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 600,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19). Also, insider Kerim Sener purchased 581,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

