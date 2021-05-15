Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Barclays raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

