Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

