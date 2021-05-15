Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.20.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

