Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI)’s stock price traded down 12.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.32. 71,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 368,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.