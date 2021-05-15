AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. 173,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.02. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

