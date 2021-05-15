Apria (NYSE:APR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
APR opened at $29.04 on Friday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74.
Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.
In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
