Apria (NYSE:APR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

APR opened at $29.04 on Friday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

