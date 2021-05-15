Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Apria alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $139,000.

NYSE APR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.