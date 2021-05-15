Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 9,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 228,361 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $44.96.

The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.