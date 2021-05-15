Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report sales of $3.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 million to $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 693%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $11.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

