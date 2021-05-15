Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $145,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $393.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.77. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

