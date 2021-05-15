Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

AM stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

