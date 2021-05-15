Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 4,497,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,382,479 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

