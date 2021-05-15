ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ANIP opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $433.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.