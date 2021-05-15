Andy Torrance Acquires 25,000 Shares of Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) Stock

Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) insider Andy Torrance acquired 25,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($27,763.26).
Angling Direct stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. Angling Direct plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.12 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.75 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.
About Angling Direct
