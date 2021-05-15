Andy Torrance Acquires 25,000 Shares of Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) Stock

Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) insider Andy Torrance acquired 25,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($27,763.26).

Angling Direct stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. Angling Direct plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.12 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.75 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

