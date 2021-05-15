Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

