Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $11.08. 980,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,436. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.