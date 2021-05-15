Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $11.08. 980,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,436. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $28.70.
In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
