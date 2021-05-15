Analysts Set Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target at $31.00

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SDVKY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 172,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,427. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

