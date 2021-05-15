Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) PT at $27.95

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 1,164,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

