Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) PT at $27.95

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.95.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of RXT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 1,164,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
