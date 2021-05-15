Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $85.70

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.70.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.70. 2,573,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,559. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

