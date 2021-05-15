Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target at $25.50

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 125,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.