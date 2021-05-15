Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 3,403

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of LON AHT traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,988 ($65.17). 694,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,603.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,840.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,174 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,010 ($65.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

