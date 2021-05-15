Analysts Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,772. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

