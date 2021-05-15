Analysts Offer Predictions for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,977,821 shares of company stock worth $434,993,006 in the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

