Analysts Expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univar Solutions.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.