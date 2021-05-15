Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $375.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the highest is $414.50 million. Sunrun reported sales of $181.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Shares of RUN opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

