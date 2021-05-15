Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $6.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

