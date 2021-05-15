Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce sales of $21.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $22.40 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $82.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $89.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.66. FedEx has a 12 month low of $106.25 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

