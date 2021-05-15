Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. 445,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $70.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

