Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $824.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce $824.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of WGO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. 636,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

